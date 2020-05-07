NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Minister to announce measures to support culture sector; artists plan rally

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni will present additional measures to support the artists and employees working in the culture sector, as part of a government plan to help the economy recover from the consequences of the coronavirus.

The plan consists of adding more categories of employees to the measures already announced as well as some short-term and medium-term support for sector, a governemnt source said, without providing further details.
 
So far, the government has paid out a 800-euro compensation to employees with active contracts or people belonging to particular categories of employees before the lockdown, and presented programs for unemployed artists.

Mendoni's plan will be presented in Thursday's press briefing by government spokesperson Stelios Petsas.

At the same time, artist unions and of employees in the sector are calling on their colleagues to participate in a protest rally on Syntagma square at noon.

“The pandemic hit the arts and culture long before the necessary restrictive measures were put in place by the government. From the very beginning, artists and employees in the sector contributed with our art and all our strength in boosting society’s morale. We stayed at home, but we did not stay silent,” the Panhellenic Music Association, the Association of Greek Actors, the Association of Workers in Culture Events and the Panhellenic Association of Greek Singers said in a joint statement. 

 

