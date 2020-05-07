Agia Paraskevi mayor worried about possible outdoor gathering on weekend

The mayor of Agia Paraskevi, a district north of Athens, said on Thursday he was concerned that more than 1,000 people are planning to gather in the main square on Friday and over the weekend, despite a government ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

On Wednesday, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced the closure of the district’s Agiou Ioannou Square daily from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. after around 400 young people gathered on Monday and Tuesday night, drinking alcohol provided by local cafes.

Riot police fired tear gas after the crowds refused to disperse.

Mayor Vasilis Zorbas told Skai a small crowd remained on the square after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, while more people came following an online invitation.

“The municipality cannot police the area, it can only call the police,” he said, adding that local residents are pleased with the decision to close the square during the night.