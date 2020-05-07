Four arrested, many fined for flouting coronavirus-related safety rules on Wednesday

Four people were arrested on Wednesday for violating rules on operating their businesses amid the pandemic and numerous fines were issued for ignoring health rules over the last 24 hours, according to police data issued on Thursday.

Officers recorded 38 violations of minimum safety distance and face mask rules nationwide on Wednesday.

Those violations occurred in the following areas: 22 in Attica, 5 in Central Macedonia, 5 in the North Aegean, 3 in Epirus, 1 in Western Greece, 1 on Crete, and 1 in Thessaloniki. Officers issued fines of 150 euros in each case.



A total of 129 violations have been written out since the lockdown was lifted and the new measures took effect on May 4.

Regarding movements outside the prefecture of residence, authorities confirmed 131 violations in the country and an equal number of 150-euro fines were imposed.

The violations per region were as follows: 50 in Central Macedonia, 19 in Thessaloniki, 14 in Western Greece, 12 on Crete, 11 in Attica, 5 in Central Greece, 5 in Western Macedonia, 4 in Thessaly, 3 in Epirus, 3 in the Peloponnese, 2 in Western Macedonia, 2 in the Northern Aegean and one on the Ionian islands.