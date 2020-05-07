Police identifies seven suspects in Thessaloniki shooting incident

Seven men were identified by the Greek Police’s Security Division in Thessaloniki as being implicated in a shooting incident in the northern city of Thessaloniki on December 2019.

The four Greek nationals, aged between 34 and 68, could face charges of forming a criminal gang and violating gun laws. The file will be submitted to a prosecutor on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of December 16, involving a group of masked men who started firing guns into the air in the city's busy Ladadika district.

According to witnesses, a large group of around 30 people arrived at the central Morihovou Square, and started firing guns into the air before fleeing the square, getting into cars and leaving the area.

The incident provoked panic among local residents and patrons of bars and restaurants in the area but there were no reports of any injuries.