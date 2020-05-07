‘We are here,’ say artists seeking support from state

Demonstrators carry a giant puppet during a protest outside Greek Parliament in Athens on Thursday. Hundreds of musicians, actors and other art workers demanded more support for their sector. ‘We are here,’ read a message drawn in chalk on the street. In the northern city of Thessaloniki, musicians performed tied up in red-and-white cordon tape. Many artists have performed live online for those staying home since Greece reported its first case of the new coronavirus in February. ‘We stayed home but we didn’t stay silent,’ artists’ unions said in a statement. [Goran Tomasevic/Reuters]