Crete’s churches to resume public services on May 17

Churches on the island of Crete will be reopening their doors on May 17, allowing their parishioners to attend services, the Holy Synod of the semi-autonomous church said on Thursday.



In an announcement, the Church of Crete warned that the elderly, people with health problems and others who are at risk of serious infection with coronavirus should avoid congregating and exercise caution.



The decision to reopen includes the offices of the island’s archdiocese and metropolitan churches, which will go back into operation on May 11.



The announcement added that social distancing and other safety measures implemented in other public spaces will be upheld in all areas of the church.

The Church of Greece has petitioned the government to allow churches to reopen to the public after they were closed down ahead of the Easter holidays in mid-April to contain the coronavirus spread.