Total Covid-19 infections reach 2,678, as deaths inch up to 148

Greece’s Covid-19 death toll inched up by one on Thursday to reach a total of 148 since the start of the outbreak, Health Ministry adviser Sotiris Tsiodras said in Thursday’s regular update.



Greece’s latest Covid-19 victim was a 76-year-old man with underlying health problems who was being treated at the NIMTS navy hospital in Athens.

The infectuous disease expert also reported 15 new infections, nine of which are traced to a single case that is under investigation, bringing total confirmed cases in the country to 2,678.

There are still 33 patients intubated in intensive care, Tsiodras said, adding that 97 percent of these patients have underlying health issues.



“Let us stay healthy and committed to safe behavior like washing our hands,” Tsiodras said, closing his briefing.