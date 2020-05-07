Top court again rejects Hard Rock appeal over Elliniko casino license

Greece’s top administrative court, the Council of State, has for a second time rejected an appeal by Hard Rock International against its exclusion from the tender for the Elliniko casino permit.



The US company had cited irregularities in the procedure as well as problems with the rival bid by the consortium of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and its Greek partner GEK Terna, which is the sole bidder to have been short-listed.



This ruling ends the legal battle over the casino license and allows the Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP) to continue the assessment of the only remaining offer.



The winner of the tender will build a casino spread across an area of at least 1.2 hectares, with at least 120 gaming tables and 1,200 slot machines, as well as a luxury hotel, entertainment venues, a conference center and a sports center.



The case was brought before the court on April 27.