Government stance on virus lauded in new poll

Most Greeks view the decisions taken by the government to address the Covid-19 pandemic positively, according to a poll conducted by Pulse for Skai TV.

Forty-seven percent evaluated the decisions taken as positive and 28 percent probably positive. A majority (75 percent) of those polled said the government had won their confidence while 63 percent said the lifting of the lockdown occurred at the right time.

Moreover, 63 percent said they are very worried about the coronavirus, compared to 78 percent in a similar poll last month.

Asked who they would vote for if polls were held now, 42.5 percent said New Democracy (-2.5 percent compared to April 1), and 22 percent said SYRIZA (no change).