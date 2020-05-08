The government is seriously considering allowing an increase in the number of domestic flights on May 18 to coincide with the lifting of restrictions on travel throughout mainland Greece.

Despite the recent reports of safety guidelines being flouted in neighborhoods and squares, the fact that the coronavirus remains under control is allowing the government to stick to its set schedule underpinning the country’s gradual return to normalcy.

Against this backdrop, the above date is being seriously mulled for the introduction of new flights that will serve the public much more widely, and not only for specific reasons as is the case today.

The May 18 date was also referred to by Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis on Thursday. Speaking to Skai TV, he also suggested May 25 as an alternative date, indicating the prevailing sense of ambivalence, given the fluidity of the situation as everything hinges on the disease’s containment.

The same ambivalence is also present in the discussion regarding the opening of bars and restaurants, which is scheduled for June 1, though May 25 cannot be ruled out.

What’s more, the lifting of the ban on intercity rail travel on May 18 is also something that cannot be ruled out.



Donations

Meanwhile, it was made known Thursday that a total of 865 institutions, organizations, individuals and even states (China, the UK, the United Arab Emirates) have donated supplies valued at a total of 89.1 million euros to Greece’s National Health System to help fight the pandemic.

These donations include 1,228 monitors, 595 ICU beds, 1,051 ventilators, 177 stretchers, 172 portable ventilators, more than 20 million masks and 330,000 surgical gowns.