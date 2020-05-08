Art workers rally to demand support amid outbreak

People dance to the tune of a clarinet during a protest by musicians, actors and art workers outside Parliament in central Athens Thursday to demand more support for the culture sector, which has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. A similar protest took place in the northern port city of Thessaloniki. Meanwhile, authorities announced Thursday that ancient sites, including the Acropolis, will reopen to the public on May 18. Open-air cinemas will open on June 1, museums will reopen in mid-June, while open-air shows will launch in mid-July. Spaces will conform to hygiene and social distancing regulations.[Alexnadros Beltes/EPA]