Covid-19 patient dies in Larissa, raising toll to 149

A 67-year-old patient infected with the novel coronavirus died in the central Greek city of Larissa on Thursday night, bringing the nationwide Covid-19 toll to 149, according to reports.

The man reportedly suffered from an underlying illness that may have contributed to his death.

Earlier on Thursday, another man, aged 76, died at the NIMTS navy hospital in Athens. He also had underlying health problems, according to officials.

Officials said during the government’s daily 6 p.m. public update on Thursday that 15 new infections had been confirmed since Wednesday, with the total number of cases coming to 2,678.