Two children hospitalized with rare inflammatory syndrome

Two children have been hospitalized in Greece with a rare inflammatory disease possibly linked to the novel coronavirus, reports say.

One of the two is being treated at the Ippokrateio Hospital of Thessaloniki in northern Greece and has reportedly so far tested negative for coronavirus.

The second case is being treated at the capital’s Attikon Hospital but reports say it has not been confirmed whether the patient has contracted the virus.

Kawasaki disease, whose cause is unknown, is associated with fever, skin rashes, swelling of glands, and in severe cases, inflammation of arteries of the heart.

Doctors still believe that most children with Covid-19 develop only mild illness. [Combined reports]