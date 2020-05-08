Frontex expects fresh move of migrants toward Greek border, German report says

Frontex expects a fresh wave of migrants seeking to cross the Turkish border into the European Union via Greece after Ankara lifts restrictions imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus, German newspaper Die Welt reported Friday citing an internal report of the bloc’s border agency.

According to the Frontex document, the easing of restrictions in the provinces of Canakkale, Istanbul and Izmir is expected to trigger large movements of migrants toward the Evros border, Die Welt said.

The move could trigger a repeat of the migrant standoff that took place in late February and early March when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the doors for migrants to travel to the EU.

Die Welt quoted the Frontex report as saying that an additional 262 police officers from around Greece have been sent to the Evros region to beef up security at the border.

