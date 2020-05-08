Health Ministry press briefings on coronavirus to be cut to three a week from May 11
According to the same sources, Deputy Development and Investment Minister Nikos Papathanassis will be present at Friday’s briefing.
Starting next week, the Health Ministry press briefings on developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic in Greece will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, instead of every day as at present, Health Ministry sources said.
