Health Ministry press briefings on coronavirus to be cut to three a week from May 11

TAGS: Coronavirus, Media

Starting next week, the Health Ministry press briefings on developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic in Greece will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, instead of every day as at present, Health Ministry  sources said.

According to the same sources, Deputy Development and Investment Minister Nikos Papathanassis will be present at Friday’s briefing. 
 

