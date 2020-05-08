NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

No more daily Covid-19 briefings as of next week

TAGS: Coronavirus, Media

The televised press briefings by Health Ministry spokesman and infectious diseases Professor Sotiris Tsiodras and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias regarding Covid-19 will as of next week be held three times a week every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, sources say.

According to the same sources, this Friday’s briefing will be joined by Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanasis.
 

