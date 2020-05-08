No more daily Covid-19 briefings as of next week
According to the same sources, this Friday’s briefing will be joined by Deputy Development Minister Nikos Papathanasis.
The televised press briefings by Health Ministry spokesman and infectious diseases Professor Sotiris Tsiodras and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias regarding Covid-19 will as of next week be held three times a week every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, sources say.
