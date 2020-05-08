Dendias, Pyatt meet at Foreign Ministry

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday met with US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, reports said.

Talks reportedly focused on ongoing developments in Libya, Syria and the Balkan region. Dendias and Pyatt also discussed the next steps in the so-called strategic dialogue between the two NATO allies as well as ways of forging a collective response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No substitute for face to face diplomacy with our close allies,” Pyatt tweeted, adding that social distancing regulations were observed.