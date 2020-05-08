BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Week of online anti-Covid hospitality seminars

TAGS: Education, Travel, Tourism

Monday will see the launch of 100% Hospitality Online Week, with online sessions focused on the subject of architecture and design. 

The themes of the sessions are “Anti-Covid-19 Materials and Techniques in Hotels,” “What is the Future of Hotel Construction after the Advent of Covid-19?” and “Hotel Spaces: Architecture vs Operation.” 

The sessions continue on Tuesday, focusing on experience and strategy and titled “New Solutions For a More Efficient Hotel Operation,” “How Hotel Strategy will Reform the Day After” and “Hotel Experience Design.” 

To register, visit www.hotelshow.gr.

