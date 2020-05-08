NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mega shark caught off Kavala

TAGS: Animal Protection

A basking shark (Cetorhinus maximus) weighing 330 kilos, was caught by trawlers off the northern port city of Kavala and transported to the central fish market, local reports said on Friday.

The basking shark, the second-largest living shark after the whale shark, was caught on Thursday.

The story sparked minor controversy in the local community, with some praising fishermen for a fine catch and others expressing their opposition, given that it is a protected species.

It was not yet clear on Friday whether the shark was accidentally caught in the fishermen's nets or was deliberately hunted down.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 