Mega shark caught off Kavala

A basking shark (Cetorhinus maximus) weighing 330 kilos, was caught by trawlers off the northern port city of Kavala and transported to the central fish market, local reports said on Friday.

The basking shark, the second-largest living shark after the whale shark, was caught on Thursday.

The story sparked minor controversy in the local community, with some praising fishermen for a fine catch and others expressing their opposition, given that it is a protected species.

It was not yet clear on Friday whether the shark was accidentally caught in the fishermen's nets or was deliberately hunted down.