ELAS records 134 violations of coronavirus measures

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Thursday recorded 26 violations of regulations calling for social distancing and face masks following the easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday.



Of those violations, 12 were in Attica.



A total of 155 transgressions have been recorded since Monday, with 150-euro fines issued in each case.



Also on Thursday, police recorded another 108 violations of regulations banning people from leaving their region of residence.