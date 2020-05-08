ATHEX: Bourse falls 3.85 percent over the week

The Greek bourse had a very quiet Friday, recording the lowest turnover since early March, as traders waited for the Eurogroup decision and Moody’s verdict on Greece. The benchmark managed to stay afloat even though it ended on the day’s low, with the blue chip index turning red.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 604.05 points, adding 0.26 percent to Thursday’s 602.47 points. On a weekly basis it surrendered 3.85 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index slipped 0.05 percent to 1,453.24 points, while mid-caps expanded 1.91 percent.

The banks index declined 0.39 percent, as Eurobank lost 1.01 percent, Alpha parted with 0.72 percent and National was down 0.18 percent. Piraeus improved 1.72 percent.



Viohalco outperformed, rising 5.95 percent, Mytilineos earned 5.37 percent and GEK Terna advanced 3.45 percent, as Titan Cement declined 4.28 percent.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 32 took losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 31.2 million euros, down from Thursday’s €41.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 1.82 percent to close at 48.78 points.