April’s lockdown has dealt a heavy blow to employment in Greece. Seasonal hirings crumbled in a month when they traditionally soar thanks to Orthodox Easter and the beginning of the tourism season.



This year hirings came to just 48,555 – 233,626 less than in April 2019. The balance in the labor market was positive by 7,205 jobs last month, but only because of the ban on dismissals. In April 2019 there had been a surplus of 110,895 jobs.



The first four months of 2020 registered a net deficit of 27,149 jobs. Notably, in April, 4,206 full-time contracts were changed to part-time.