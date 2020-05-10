We subsidize work, not unemployment. The government has adopted this slogan and it is now time to start acting on it. Most healthy businesses have struggled to select and train their staff.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on their revenues and businesses must be helped so that they are not forced to make redundancies which they would not have made under normal economic conditions. Even with reduced working hours, employees must remain in their jobs.

There are various European financial tools available which can support employment. The government needs to form a national plan immediately, so that the resources become available before we see a spike in unemployment.