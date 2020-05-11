BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Public debate organized on German court’s ECB ruling

TAGS: Euro, Discussion

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras will be participating in a public online debate on Tuesday on a recent decision by Germany’s top administrative court on the European Central Bank’s bond-buying scheme.

Former European Court of Justice President Vassilis Skouris and former deputy prime minister of Greece Evangelos Venizelos will also be taking part in the discussion, titled “The Effects of the Decision by the German Constitutional Court on the Quantitative Easing Program of the ECB.”

The debate starts at 6.30 p.m. and will be streamed via Youtube and the ekyklos.gr and evenizelos.gr websites.

