Piraeus port development progressing as planned

Greek ports have not stopped operating since the start of the coronavirus crisis, and work on the further development and upgrading of the country’s biggest port in Piraeus is proceeding as planned, Greek Shipping and Island Policy Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis has said.

“The Chinese investment in Piraeus is a strategic one that can benefit the local economy and society. It’s a win-win,” he said.

“We must move forward according to plan, sending the message that we are returning to normalcy and investments are progressing smoothly,” the minister told Xinhua in a teleconference with the media.

Hailing the “excellent cooperation between the two sides,” Plakiotakis added that the Greek government last fall approved, within just three months, a revised master plan that foresees at least 600 million euros’ worth of mandatory investments.

“The construction of a new cruise pier is in progress based on the concession agreement. Works are proceeding without issues. They should proceed, because it is important to project an image of normalcy during this critical period, when the entire global economy is being tested,” he stressed. [Xinhua]