Missing woman in Corfu accuses serial rapist of sexual assault, kidnap

A missing woman from the island of Corfu who was found in a hut in the region of Lefkimmi on Saturday, has told police that she was kidnapped and raped by a convicted serial rapist, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The alleged suspect was sentenced to 53 years imprisonment for raping six British tourists in 2012 but was released in 2019, having served less than 9 years of his sentence, under more lenient penal laws.

The 34-year-old woman was reported missing on Friday morning by her 32-year-old partner who said he had woken to find her gone, the report said. He told police he and the victim had encountered the 47-year-old ex-convict the previous night.

The suspect had returned to Lefkimmi after his release from jail, where he was obliged to report to the police station on the first of every month and forbidden to leave the island.



The woman was transferred to the island's general hospital with light injuries but had not undergone a forensic exam.