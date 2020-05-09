On Europe Day, President says region needs 'real, not just rhetorical' solidarity

In a message marking Europe Day and the 70th anniversary since the Schuman Declaration, which ultimately led to the founding of the European Union, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Saturday emphasized the need for “real and not just rhetorical” solidarity among EU member-states, in the face of the pandemic and the economic crisis that it brings.

“A common response to the pandemic, and the distribution of financial burdens in dealing with it, is necessary to protect the integrity and unity of the European Union and the eurozone,” she said in a statement.

“In a world that is ever darker, Europe despite all its flaws, mistakes and failings, remains the shining house on the hill," she said.