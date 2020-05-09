Bus, metro service frequency increasing as of Monday

As more businesses and public offices open their doors to the public on Monday following a government decision to further lift lockdown measures, public transportation services are also expected to pick up after seeing passenger numbers nosedive since the start of the coronavirus crisis.



According to the Transport Ministry, bus, trolley bus and metro services will start increasing frequency as of Monday and the schedule will be adapted over the next few weeks according to demand.



Plastic dividers will also be installed in buses and trolley buses to protect drivers from possible contagion.