Demolitions tender for illegal buildings relaunched

A tender for the demolition of 60 illegal structures in different parts of the Greek capital has been relaunched by the Environment Ministry after it failed to attract a bidder in 2019.



The 500,000-euro project is intended to clear away 44 buildings that are in violation of coastal zoning laws in areas including the popular seaside towns of Psatha and Porto Germeno.

The other 16 condemned buildings that are encroaching on forestland in places like Penteli, Rafina and Peania.