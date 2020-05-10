No new COVID-19 deaths; many shops to open Monday

There were no deaths from the coronavirus pandemic and only six new cases over the last 24 hours, Greek authorities announced Sunday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is now 2,716. The death toll is 151 and 30 people are on ventilators.

On Monday, most retail shops will open and high school seniors will return to school to prepare for the country-wide university entrance exams, which will take place sometime in July.

A government deputy minister said about 25 percent of all businesses forced to close in mid-March will re-open tomorrow, with about 155,000 people reporting back to work. Many of the shops will have late opening hours and all will have to enforce crowd distancing measures.

Shopping malls, restaurants and bars remain closed.

