While nations on both sides of the Atlantic and within the broader Western community continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of lessons and realizations are emerging:



1. The post-9/11 era is officially over. The world we inhabit currently and the one we are moving into will be driven by a new set of economic and security priorities. There is an adage about government spending that the most expensive things are the ones we desperately need but don’t have while the second most expensive thing are the ones we have but don’t need. And this is a lesson many governments just learned the hard way.

There is also a specific takeaway for the United States here: with the end of this era comes the end of the “you are with us, or with the terrorists” mentality. To beat COVID-19 and fully recover, the U.S. must identify the diplomatic version of “we’re in it together” and build a foreign policy around it.



2. Resilience has moved to the fore after years of being neglected and underfunded. We are seeing which societies are resilient and which ones are not. And when it comes to resilience, we’ve learned that whole-of-society approaches work in societies with sufficient social cohesion and a competent government with a sense of urgency. Greece has proven to be a good example of this. By marshalling all societal resources and staying united, they’ve been able to flatten the curve and have one of the lowest death percentages in Europe during the pandemic.



3. A rewriting of the social contract needs to be prioritized if liberal democracy is to survive. After a period of declining economic fortunes for the middle class in the West, last decade’s financial crises in the United States and Europe irreparably damaged the notion that economic growth is best secured via liberal democracy. Millennials in advanced economies express a preference to be governed by a technocracy rather than a democracy. Liberal democracy cannot survive another round of Wall Street being prioritized over Main Street and of austerity measures that leave millions left in limbo when it comes to health care, employment and foreclosures.



4. The impact of the global supply chain and our reliance on China. Both NATO and EU nations are reliant on medical supplies from China – which are sometimes even delivered on Russian-made airplanes. While there are some efforts in member states to "repatriate" certain industrial capabilities in the short term, a long-term approach is needed.



5. Governance; a pandemic is a mandatory competence test for governments. Decisive leadership, well-organized government actions, and clear communications with the public make a huge difference. In this case, New Zealand, Germany, Greece, and Iceland (to name a few) seem to be passing the exam.



7. The COVID-19 pandemic is also highlighting the opportunism of hybrid actors (like Russia and China) who seize the opportunity and sow division within societies through disinformation, resulting in a bigger governance challenge for nations facing the worst of the pandemic. This also serves as a reminder that hybrid threats are ultimately an attack on democratic governance.



8. We’ve also seen how this pandemic has exacerbated north-south political divisions within the EU – and new economic projections from the European Commission indicate the north-south economic gap will worsen. How the EU navigates these politically dangerous waters will determine whether the Union becomes ever closer or becomes less viable.



9. During this pandemic, we’re seeing another NATO-EU “beauty contest” but this time its a more constructive one with closer coordination. Instead of throwing elbows, this time its about doing good for those suffering from the impacts of the pandemic. Also, since both organizations are facing a common Stratcom challenge from China (which eclipsed them both in the early stages), this could be the impetus for an era of more convergence between the two.



10. Globalization will be redefined. Supply chain gaps and bidding wars over PPE will seem like child’s play if competition ensues over a limited supply of an eventual COVID vaccine. Unfortunately, this transition period requires leadership and the United States does not seem willing or able to provide it. Without a leader to guide this transition, we could be headed to a international order that resembles the pre-WW I world. Is there anyone who could be comfortable in such a world?

Chris Kremidas-Courtney is Senior analyst for Strategy International and lecturer for the Stratcom Hybrid MA program at Universidad Rey Juan Carlos in Madrid

Endy Zemenides is Executive Director, Hellenic American Leadership Council