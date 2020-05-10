Airports across the country have been eerily quiet

Athens International Airport data for April resemble the figures of small regional airports before the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of passengers through the country’s main gateway last month was only marginally higher than on Zakynthos in April 2019.



The Ionian island’s airport was used by 20,000 passengers, just 2,000 fewer than the passengers through the capital’s airport last month.



Passenger traffic at Zakynthos airport this April, when Easter was celebrated, came to just 110 passengers, all of them from domestic flights.