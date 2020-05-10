Building projects adding up to 630 million euros have served as a lifeline for the construction sector, which has seen only a handful of new projects in the past few years. Since the start of this year, however, four tenders have been proclaimed, mainly by universities that intend to upgrade their facilities and particularly their student accommodation, where shortages are considerable.

Those public-private partnership (PPP) projects have been crucial for the construction sector, which has seen no new major public infrastructure projects in the last two-and-a-half years with the exception of the new Iraklio airport in Crete. The last few public projects were completed in end-2017 and concerned major highways.

The most recent tenders concern student accommodation for the Democritus University of Thrace. Interest in the 105.5-million-euro project must be submitted by June 23.



The University of Thessaly has also launched a 116-million-euro student accommodation project in Volos and Lamia, while the University of Crete has a similar initiative, worth 255 million euros.



This month will also see the tender for the building of 17 schools in Central Macedonia, budgeted at 153.6 million euros.