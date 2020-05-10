The Competition Commission last week sent a letter to three government ministers calling for oversight of telecoms and postal services to be taken away from the National Commission for Telecommunications and Posts (EETT). The letter, signed by the competition watchdog’s president, Yiannis Lianos, was sent a day before it published a study on the Greek telecoms market.

In the letter, the monitoring authority recommends that it should take over from the EETT after confirming a competition shortfall in telecoms. Lianos attached the almost 50-page report conducted by Finnish company Rewheel showing that Greece is the most expensive country in telecoms in the European Union and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Lianos stressed that Greece is the only country in the EU where its Competition Commission is not responsible for monitoring the telecom market, describing the situation as “irrational.”

EETT responded by saying that it regulates telecoms because it is a sector of strategic importance, going on to criticize the Rewheel report for presenting contradictory data.