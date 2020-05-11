SYRIZA youth protest outside Labor Ministry

Dozens of members of SYRIZA’s youth party organization on Monday held a protest outside the Labor Ministry in central Athens accusing the government of failing to take measures to help the unemployed and workers that were hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The protesters, who were holding placards and shouting slogans against the conservative administration, also demonstrated against the government’s alleged failure to bolster Greece’s beleaguered National Health System (ESY).

Protesters also unrolled a banner from the third floor of the ministry on Stadiou Street featuring an image of Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutisis under the slogan, “Their barbarity will not become the norm.”