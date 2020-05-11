BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greek industrial output rises 0.6 pct y/y in March

Greek industrial output rose 0.6 percent in March compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 3.2 percent fall in February, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday.
 
Looking at index components, manufacturing production increased 2.0 percent from the same month in 2019, with water output up 0.7 percent. Electricity production decreased 5.1 percent, while mining output shrank 4.3 percent. [Reuters]

