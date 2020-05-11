Hospital workers demanding ICU beds and Covid-19 tests

Hospital workers will be marking International Nurses Day on May 12 with protests outside the country’s hospitals, according to an announcement on Monday from their union, POEDIN.

Tuesday’s protests are aimed at highlighting the “chronic illnesses” of the public health system, POEDIN said, adding that the current level of public expenditure on health – at 4.7 percent of gross domestic product – is insufficient to meet growing needs.

Hospital doctors and nurses, who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, are demanding the gradual increase of funding to the European Union average of 7.5 percent of GDP and a program for hiring 3,000-4,000 new staff a year to cover the shortfall of 1,500 annual departures, while also increasing personnel.

With regards the current health crisis, POEDIN is demanding an intensive care capacity of 3,500 beds from the current target of 2,000, increased protection measures for staff working with or around Covid-19 patients and also coronavirus tests for all staff and all incoming patients.