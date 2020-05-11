Teachers to protest against education bill on Wednesday

Three teachers union will hold a protest rally in central Athens on Wednesday to express their disagreement with a new bill that brings changes to all levels of education which they describe as “neoliberal” and “anti-educational.”

The rally, backed by the Greek primary teachers’ federation (DOE), the secondary school teachers’ union (OLME) and the federation of private school teachers (OIELE), will take place at Propylaea.

The unions say they are against the live broadcast of the lessons for children who cannot attend class due to health reasons.

Teachers are also rejecting teacher evaluations, the increase of the number of students per class and school merges.