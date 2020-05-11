Second day with no coronavirus deaths, 10 new infections

No deaths caused by Covid-19 were recorded in Greece for the second time in a row, keeping the number of fatalities at 151, according to a press release issued by the Health Ministry on Monday.

Health authorities confirmed 10 new cases in the past 24 hours, which raised the total number to 2,726.

There are currently 32 coronavirus patients treated n intensive care units, while 87 have left ICUs.

Authorities said they have conducted a total of 99,363 tests.

Monday heralded the second phase of the lifting of restrictions in the country, with schools and retail shops gradually reopening.