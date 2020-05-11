Online debate on economy on Wednesday
The Stavros Niarchos Foundation is organizing an online dialogue titled “The Economy Challenged,” with the participation of University of Edinburgh Professor Emilios Avgouleas and Yale University Professor Costas Meghir.
The discussion, which will be in Greek, will be aired on Wednesday on dialogues.SNF.org, starting at 6.30 p.m.