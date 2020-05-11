BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Online debate on economy on Wednesday

TAGS: Economy

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation is organizing an online dialogue titled “The Economy Challenged,” with the participation of University of Edinburgh Professor Emilios Avgouleas and Yale University Professor Costas Meghir.

The discussion, which will be in Greek, will be aired on Wednesday on dialogues.SNF.org, starting at 6.30 p.m.

Online
 
