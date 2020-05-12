Greek hospitals are gradually returning to a pre-coronavirus rate of surgeries with some 2,200 operations conducted last week, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis said on Monday.

Greek hospitals are conducting 50 percent of the average number of surgeries they did last year, according to the president of the union of Athens and Piraeus doctors, Matina Pagoni, who said that rate must increase if a backlog of operations is to be completed by summer.



“Some had thought people would be scared and wouldn’t come to hospitals,” she told Kathimerini. “But people have health problems and need to solve them.”

Hospital workers are to mark International Nurses Day on Tuesday with protests outside the country’s hospitals.



Their union POEDIN wants more staff hirings, more intensive care beds, better protection for staff working with Covid-19 patients and tests for all staff and all incoming patients.