A driver involved in a hit-and-run incident last February in Athens’ southern suburb of Glyfada was charged with reckless driving under the influence and dangerous manoeuvres that resulted in death - a felony under the updated penal code.

The 40-year-old suspect was driving a black Corvette at an erratic speed when he crashed into two parked cars before hitting 25-year-old Nasos Karanikas who was on his motorcycle. Karanikas died at the scene.

The suspect fled and appeared with his lawyer at a police station three days after the incident.

The prosecutor also charged him with negligent homicide and for abandoning his victim.

A second driver involved in the accident was cleared.

The case has been handed over to an investigative magistrate.