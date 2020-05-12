Bars and restaurants will have more outdoor space on sidewalks according to a bill that will be submitted to Parliament on Monday that also slashes municipal fees for catering business but also introduces strict fines.

In comments on Monday, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said that among the changes will be allowing businesses that have a license to use public areas, in collaboration with the respective municipality, to double the space for tables and chairs.

However, there must be a corridor of at least 1.8 meters wide on the sidewalk that will allow the passage of pedestrians and access for the disabled.

The additional space that will be granted to businesses will carry no additional charge while, in cases where it is not possible to expand the space, municipal fees may be slashed by up to 50 percent.

In case of violations, businesses will incur steep fines and the removal of their license.