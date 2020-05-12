Final-year pupils returned to class on Monday as secondary schools opened for the first time in two months as part of the government’s gradual lifting of a public lockdown.

The plan by the Education Ministry, based on health experts’ instructions, was for half the pupils to return on Monday and the other half on Tuesday.

The ministry did not release any statistics on attendance but teachers indicated that around 60 percent of those expected to return showed up. Many are planning to show up once, to sign their application to sit next month’s university exams.

This week is viewed as a litmus test ahead of plans for all secondary school classes to resume next week.