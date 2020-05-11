ATHEX: Stock prices quietly yield more ground

The S&P analysis on the banks sector, reporting that the progress recorded in reducing bad loans is being eroded, and the losses seen on most European markets led to sales at the end of Monday’s session at Athinon Avenue, which saw particularly low turnover. The market now appears eager to see how the easing of the lockdown affects public health and how consumers react to the reopening of stores.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 596.34 points, shedding 1.28% from Friday’s 604.05 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.05% to 1,432.51 points.

The banks index ended up in the red despite having spent most of the day in positive territory. It slipped 0.11 percent, as Alpha fell 0.92% and Piraeus eased 0.09% while National grew 0.80%.

In total 36 stocks posted gains, 59 suffered losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 23.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s €31.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.66% to close at 48.78 points.