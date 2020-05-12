The Greek naval training exercise “Kataigida ’20” that was originally scheduled to begin on Monday was postponed until further notice over the weekend due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and, reportedly, as part of a bid to find a balance in Greek-Turkish relations.



The decision followed several discussions between Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar about mutual changes in the exercise programs of the two countries in the coming period.