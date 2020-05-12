The health protocols that authorities have drafted for the hotel sector this summer have raised significant concern not only among hoteliers but also employees.

There is no doubt the hotel sector is eager to safeguard public health, but professionals find that some elements proposed are not feasible, at least not without sending costs skyrocketing and downgrading the services offered, to say nothing of customer rights.

For instance, hotel employees cannot watch guests in case they cough and units of just 20-30 rooms can’t have staffed specialized medical centers.

The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels have submitted a series of remarks in the context of the feedback process with the government, so that the protocols proposed can be modified and made more realistic.



That is because most hoteliers that Kathimerini has spoken to have found that many aspects of the protocols are either impossible to implement or do not really serve public health, while sending costs soaring.

The government and the health authorities will assess the sector’s feedback and the final decisions should be made in a week’s time.