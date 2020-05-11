Double online serving of InvestGR forum

The organizers of the annual InvestGR Forum in Athens announced on Monday that the 2020 version of the event will take place online in two installments, in July and October, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 3rd InvestGR Forum, normally held every June, will have a new title, “Greece in Pole Position” and new discussion panels, and will be held over two separate sessions, on Wednesday and Thursday July 15-16 and Thursday and Friday October 8-9, 2020.

The split sessions will give participants the opportunity to address the issue of foreign investment in Greece, both immediately after the health crisis, as well as when the economic outlook for the coming months will have become clearer, according to the organizers.

Andreas Yannopoulos, founder of the InvestGR Forum, stated on Monday that “the InvestGR Forum declares itself dynamically present in the public debate on the issue of foreign investment in Greece in the post-Covid-19 era – a period when the issue is even more topical and crucial than previously. With the new title ‘Greece in Pole Position,’ we want to highlight the positive image of the country after its successful management of the health crisis, as well as the possibilities of restarting the economy and attracting foreign investment based on a new, privileged starting point. We are very excited to be conducting the Forum online, thanks to the new possibilities that technology offers participants and sponsors.”

In the context of the strategic cooperation between Ernst & Young Greece and the InvestGR Forum, the first findings of the EY study “Attractiveness Survey: Greece 2020,” on the attractiveness of this country as an investment destination, will be presented and analyzed. The survey is expected to capture, for the first time since the start of the health crisis, the investment community’s views on the country’s strengths and weaknesses as an investment destination.

The forum is being organized by Public Affairs & Networks for the third consecutive year with the support of the Representation of the European Commission in Greece, the Ministry of Development and Investments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).