New death from Covid-19 reported; total at 152

A new death from Covid-19 was reported in Greece on Monday night after almost two days with no fatalities, bringing the total number to 152.

The victim is an 80-year-old man who was being treated in Sotiria hospital and was suffering from several underlying illnesses.

In its official press briefing earlier on Monday, the Health Ministry announced 10 new confirmed infections which raised the total number to 2,726.

There are currently 32 coronavirus patients treated n intensive care units, whose median age is 67 years. Twelve (37.5 pct) of them are women and the rest are men, while 96,9 percent have an underlying illness or are over 70 years of age.

Another 87 patients have left ICUs.

Authorities said they have conducted a total of 99,363 tests.