Temperatures rising above 30C as African dust swoops in

After an unseasonably warm start to the week on Monday, daytime highs on Tuesday will reach 35 degrees Celsius in Thessaly and other parts of the eastern mainland, with the Greek capital expected to see a high of 30C and the northern port city of Thessaloniki of 29C.

On the islands, the weather will be warmer in the Aegean with highs of 28-31 in the Cyclades,while the Ionian will see a more moderate level of 20-24C, according to the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service.

Meteo warned that parts of Crete may see the temperature climb to as much as 38 Celsius, though the Hellenic National Meteorological Service put the island’s daytime highs in the lower 30s range.

Winds on Tuesday will be coming in from a southwesterly direction at moderate speeds of 3-4 Beaufort in the morning and increasing to as much as 6 Beaufort later in the day, facilitating the transfer of dust from North Africa. The presence of dust in the atmosphere is also expected to last all week, dissipating on Friday.

Temperatures will remain at high levels until the end of the week, Meteo said, forecasting downpours for parts of the Peloponnese on Thursday.